Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Zebulon, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Zebulon on Friday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the 600 block Pearces Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a 50-year-old man was wearing dark clothing while walking along Pearces Road.

Officials on the scene said a man was hit by an SUV in Wake County.

The man was transported to WakeMed with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene after the incident. As of late Friday night, no charges have been filed, troopers said.