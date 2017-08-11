SC deputy chief resigned due to misconduct, lying about 53 closed cases, doc says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Documents state an Horry County Police Department deputycshief who announced his retirement in June resigned due to misconduct.

Deputy Chief Maurice Jones was with the department for 33 years when he announced his last day would be July 1, 2017.

According to a personnel change in status report, Jones separated from the department June 30, 2017. The reason listed for the separation on the form is “resignation involving misconduct,” specifically “dishonestly/untruthfulness with respect to his/her employer.”

The report details Jones ordered an employee with the Horry County Police Department to “administratively close 53 open cases without any type of investigation.”

The form also says when asked about the decision to close the cases, he stated that he never ordered that to be done and over the course of the investigation, “it was determined that Deputy Chief Jones was being dishonest and untruthful.”

Horry County Chief of Police Joseph Hill confirms those 53 cases belonged to Maurice Jones’ subordinates who include former detective Allen Large, detective Todd Cox and Sgt. Lucas Green.

Large, Cox and Green were indicted on multiple misconduct in office charges in September.

Hill says those 53 cases are now back under investigation.

No charges have been filed against the former deputy chief, according to documents from the county.