Some rain today, storms over the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was another comfortable August day across central North Carolina, something we don’t see too often this time of year. Today, the humidity will return along with better shower and storm chances.

Over the weekend, highs will reach toward the upper 80s and there will be scattered showers and storms each day.

Next week looks to be more of the same with highs in the 80s and a couple showers and storms possible each day.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87. Winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a couple lingering showers or storms possible. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 87; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers and storms, again. The high will be cooler, topping out near 83, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will have more clouds than sunshine with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84 after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

