Van falls on Raleigh man, fatally crushing him, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 46-year-old Raleigh man was crushed to death Friday after witnesses said a van he was working on slipped off a jack and fell on him, deputies said.

Officials identified the dead man as Fredy Jeovany Castro, of the 800 block of Athens Drive. He was helping a relative work on the van in the 2700 block of Southbridge Road, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Castro was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter.