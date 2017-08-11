Van falls on Raleigh man, fatally crushing him, deputies say

By Published: Updated:
The scene at 2725 Southbridge Road on Friday evening. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 46-year-old Raleigh man was crushed to death Friday after witnesses said a van he was working on slipped off a jack and fell on him, deputies said.

MORE NEWS: Worker crushed to death by granite slab at Raleigh business

Officials identified the dead man as Fredy Jeovany Castro, of the 800 block of Athens Drive. He was helping a relative work on the van in the 2700 block of Southbridge Road, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Castro was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s