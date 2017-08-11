Vigil held in Wake Forest for teen found dead in Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – People took time Friday evening to remember Annalisa Schulze, the 19-year-old woman who died under mysterious circumstances this week at Falls Lake.

Members of the community gathered in downtown Wake Forest Friday evening to write messages on balloons before releasing them.

“Because she was a sweetheart, literally a sweetheart,” said Darlene Stroud, who owns Sweeties Candy Shop. “I guess not having answers, we’re just worried.”

According to the police report, three teens discovered the body at the end of Choplin Road and called 911. Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said a tent belonging to Schulze was also found nearby.

The sheriff said Schulze was at her Wake Forest home before 2 p.m. where her family saw her.

At around 2 or 2:30 p.m., friends told investigators they drove Schulze to Falls Lake where they dropped her off. They said they intended to camp there overnight. Then at 5:25 p.m. the 911 call came in.

Harrison said the preliminary results didn’t determine her cause of death. A laceration on Schulze’s leg was noted on the police report. Harrison said that was not life threatening, but it’s unclear how she got it.

Schulze was a Wakefield High graduate and about to begin her sophomore year at East Carolina University, where she studied sociology.

“It breaks your heart,” said Belinda McGhee, who works with Stroud. “You don’t want to let a sweet spirit go without being acknowledged.”

Sheriff Harrison said he’s still waiting for a toxicology report to come back, which could take six to eight to weeks. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide but are uncertain what happened to Schulze.

Her family is holding a viewing at 1 p.m. Saturday and a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church, according to her obituary.