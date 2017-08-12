Autopsy doesn’t reveal cause of death of teen found dead in Falls Lake

Annalisa Christine Schulze (Contributed photos)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy on the body of a teen found dead in Falls Lake earlier this week has yielded no new clues about her death, officials say.

Annalisa Schulze, 19, died under mysterious circumstances this week at Falls Lake.

An autopsy completed Saturday did not reveal the cause of death, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison told CBS North Carolina.

According to the police report, on Tuesday three teens discovered the body at the end of Choplin Road and called 911. Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said a tent belonging to Schulze was also found nearby.

The sheriff said Schulze was at her Wake Forest home before 2 p.m. where her family saw her.

At around 2 or 2:30 p.m., friends told investigators they drove Schulze to Falls Lake where they dropped her off. They said they intended to camp there overnight. Then at 5:25 p.m. the 911 call came in.

Harrison said the preliminary results didn’t determine her cause of death. A laceration on Schulze’s leg was noted on the police report. Harrison said that was not life threatening, but it’s unclear how she got it.

Schulze was a Wakefield High graduate and about to begin her sophomore year at East Carolina University, where she studied sociology.

Harrison said Saturday that further examination of the woman’s body, including toxicology tests, will take several weeks.

