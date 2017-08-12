Front will stall over NC, chance of storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Heat and humidity were back on Saturday. Some scattered storms popped up during the day. Areas east of the Triangle had the most widespread showers and storms. A spotty evening storm will be possible and it will remain very humid Saturday night as a cold front slides into the state overnight.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 91 after a morning low of 73; and Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 76. The normal high this time of year is 89 with a normal low of 69.

That front will become stationary across central North Carolina on Sunday and a few scattered storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 80s, although Fayetteville should make it to 90.

The front will stay stationary on Monday and Tuesday, so a few more showers and storms will be possible.

That front will dissolve on Wednesday so the chance of a shower or storm will go down. Temperatures, however, will start to go up as highs are expected to be back in the lower 90s by the end of the week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers or storms possible. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be south-southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk 40 percent

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple afternoon showers and storms. The high will be 88. Winds will be northeast near 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday Night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be east 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 86; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

