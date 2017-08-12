Helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred on Old Farm Road, which is about seven miles from Charlottesville, where earlier Saturday one person died and several were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

At this time, there is very little information available about the helicopter crash. There are reports the aircraft was a Virginia State Police helicopter.

An investigation will begin soon.

— WRIC contributed to this report

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. https://t.co/I1XqO4X1j1 pic.twitter.com/FCc0xwvYqM — The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) August 12, 2017