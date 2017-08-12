Helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

By Published: Updated:
Photo near the crash scene from WAVY-TV.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred on Old Farm Road, which is about seven miles from Charlottesville, where earlier Saturday one person died and several were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

At this time, there is very little information available about the helicopter crash.  There are reports the aircraft was a Virginia State Police helicopter.

An investigation will begin soon.

— WRIC contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s