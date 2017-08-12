It’s move-in weekend for N.C. State students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been watching the last few days, you know it’s move-in time for colleges around the area.

Friday was North Carolina State University’s turn.

Volunteers are around to help students move in Saturday, but if you wait until Sunday, you’re on your own.

After speaking with one incoming freshman, we got the feeling the whole being on your own thing was part of the appeal.

According to N.C. State’s website, some of the most frequently asked questions about housing include: Is laundry included, are hoverboards allowed, and can I bring a pet.

The answers: yes, no, and sure, as long as it’s a fish.

