FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash that closed part of a key road in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said.

The wreck was reported by police on Twitter around 9:45 p.m. The crash happened along Owen Drive near Southern Avenue, according to officials.

Outbound Owen Drive is closed in the area.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved in the motorcycle crash was not injured, according to police.