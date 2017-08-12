NC college runner slowly recovering after being hit by vehicle

ELON, N.C. (WFMY) – It’s been a little more than five months since Molly Offstein’s accident.

The cross country and track star, a freshman at Elon University, was hit in a crosswalk in March, leaving her in critical condition.

Friday, her father, Evan Offstein says the recovery process has been slow – slower than he expected, but he calls his daughter a fighter. He says Molly still cannot walk, talk, or eat, but in the last couple of days, she’s made a few strides with answering to commands.

“You have to have some perseverance, and you have to have some grit and she’s going to need that grit to make it through this,” said Offstein, “Everywhere that we’ve been to, they said it’s a miracle that Molly survived that accident.”

Offstein says the accident has completely changed things for Molly and for her family, but says there has been a tremendous outpouring of support from friends, family, and people they don’t even know personally.

On Facebook, a group called “Show Us Your Shoes” was created to support Molly – after folks in her hometown of Frostburg, Maryland, began to hang up shoes on porches and flag poles to show they were on her side.

The movement spread to all 50 states, and across more than a dozen countries.

“Molly did touch a nerve with a lot of people in a really good way,” explained her dad, “She was a better person than she was even a runner.”

After three long hospital stays in Chapel Hill, Atlanta, and Baltimore, Molly will soon be heading home to continue her recovery.

