Neighbor pulls NC man’s body from pond

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) — The body of a man was found in a pond in Union County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found in a pond in the 3600 block of Wolfe Mill Road in Monroe. Deputies tweeted about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies performed CPR on the man, but said it was unsuccessful.

A neighbor pulled the man out of the pond before deputies arrived. The man lived in a nearby home with a roommate, deputies said.

The man’s name has not been released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-282-5600.

