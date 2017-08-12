SC woman critically injured after car crashes, slams into guardrail

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Travelers Rest woman is in the hospital after she was thrown from a car in a serious crash.

The wreck happened Thursday evening on northbound I-85 near mile marker 40 in Anderson County.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old Travelers Rest woman struck the median, over corrected and ran off the right side of the road.

Hovis said the driver hit a guardrail and was ejected from the 1996 BMW convertible. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say she was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver is in critical condition as of Friday, according to a spokesperson with the hospital.

