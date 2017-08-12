Serial steak thief hits NC Walmart, rides off on bicycle, deputies say

By Published:
KXAN file photo of steaks cooking.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — An Alamance County man has pleaded guilty to steak theft. However, it’s far from the first time.

The Alamance County Superior Court report reveals in March, Dennis Bynum, 54, trespassed by entering the Walmart store on Graham Hopedale Road.

Police said he stole several packages of steaks then rode away on a bicycle.

The Alamance County Superior Court report reveals Bynum has an extensive criminal record spanning several decades.

He also pleaded guilty to several unrelated misdemeanor larceny offenses, also involving steaks.

