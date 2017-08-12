White nationalists, counter-protesters clash in Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS News) — White nationalists are clashing with police and counter-protesters at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a public park.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be “standing by to respond if needed.”

Some protesters who came for the “Unite the Right” rally were armed and dressed in military-like clothing, while others wore shirts with Nazi symbols and quotes from Adolf Hitler. Another read “diversity is just a genocidal scam.”

The protest turned violent well ahead of the rally’s official noon start time. The city said two people were treated for serious but non-life-threatening emergencies from altercations by 10:30 a.m. Counter-protesters also flooded the area to demonstrate their disdain for the protesters’ message.

Police began clearing Emancipation Park around noon, declaring it unsafe, before police officers themselves began to leave the scene. Law enforcement officers in an armored vehicle declared an “unlawful assembly.”

Police deployed tear gas against the crowd shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The rally comes shortly after a large group of torch-bearing white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia (UVA) campus Friday night, after a judge issued a ruling allowing Saturday’s protest to move forward.

Charlottesville Police Captain Victor Mitchell said earlier that police expected between 2,000 and 6,000 protesters and counter-demonstrators.

UVA canceled all scheduled events planned for Saturday citing “ongoing public safety concerns,” but announced that the college’s medical center would remain open.

“The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement,” the school said in a statement.

The cancellation includes athletic events, community discussions, and all academic programming.

Since Thursday, the Unite the Right rally has been involved in a legal battle regarding the place of this protest.

Citing crowd safety concerns, the city of Charlottesville approved a protest permit earlier this week for the event to specifically be held in a different larger park instead of the smaller Emancipation Park where the Lee statue stands.

Rally organizer Jason Kessler, who calls his views “pro-white,” told CBS News that he believed the city’s decision was “unconstitutional” and that the move was discriminatory.

Late Friday night, a U.S. district court judge in Charlottesville agreed. In the ruling, Judge Glen E. Conrad said the city’s “11th-hour decision” to revoke the permit was “based on the content of [Kessler’s] speech rather than other neutral factors.”

Kessler was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and the Rutherford Institute.

Several alt-right members were invited to speak at the rally including white nationalist Richard Spencer. Many credit Spencer with popularizing the term “alt-right” as he garnered national media attention after being heard shouting “Hail Trump!” at a white nationalist convention in Washington, D.C., and later, being punched in the face on Inauguration Day while giving an interview.

Teresa Sullivan, UVA’s president, denounced the march in a statement issued Friday.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior displayed by torch-bearing protesters that marched on our Grounds this evening,” she said. “The violence displayed on Grounds is intolerable and is entirely inconsistent with the University’s values.”

Bo Erickson, Justin Carissimo, Kathryn Watson, Paula Reid and Stefan Becket contributed to this report.