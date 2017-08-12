Walmart says back-to-school gun display was a prank

By Published:
WSPA photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Walmart says an internal investigation shows it was the victim of a prank when a photograph showed up on social media showing a sign reading “Own The School Year Like A Hero” atop a gun case in a store.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Company spokesman Charles Crowson told The Associated Press on Friday the company had definitely determined that the display was not genuine.

A photograph appeared on social media combining Walmart’s superhero-themed “back-to-school” promotion with a gun rack in a sporting goods section. The company initially replied on social media saying the sign was taken down. Then the company said it was checking on whether it had been there at all.

Posts suggested the photo was taken in Indiana. Crowson said it wasn’t from Indiana but wouldn’t provide a location.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s