Water safe to drink at Fort Bragg after water main break

Workers repairing a water main break at Fort Bragg on Friday (Joey McDonald/CBS North Carolina)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Saturday afternoon that water is safe to drink again after a water main broke on Friday morning.

For more than 24 hours, officials were asking those on post to limit their water use and issued a boil advisory, according to a Facebook post by the military installation.

Crews on post worked for hours Friday to fix the water main, and it took more time to repair and get the water supply back.

Officials told CBS North Carolina that a 32-inch pipe ruptured around 4:30 a.m. near Pope Army Airfield. The pipe that ruptured runs water into Fort Bragg, excluding the Linden Oaks area.

Fort Bragg officials said just before 5 p.m. Saturday that water was safe to drink again.

