2 Vance County teens killed in single-vehicle crash

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Vance County teens were killed when their car crashed into a concrete embankment Saturday night, officials said.

William Newton, 17, and Christy Worley, 16, died in the crash along Allison Cooper Road near Henderson, according to Henderson police.

Worley was driving at the time and was traveling at a high rate of speed when coming around a curve on Allison Cooper Road, police said.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete embankment at the end of the bridge, according to officers.

The car split in half during the crash, Henderson police said. By Sunday afternoon, pictures, crosses, and a makeshift memorial were set up at the crash scene.

Worley and Newton, who were dating each other, were students at Southern Vance High School, friends said.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Newton, who was a rising senior and a member of the Southern Vance varsity football team, according to his obituary.

Newton’s funeral is planned for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Crystal River Church of God with burial at Sunset Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Flowers Funeral Home.