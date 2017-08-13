3 Cary churches holding combined vigil after Charlottesville violence

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Cary churches are planning a combined vigil at one location on Sunday evening after Saturday’s deadly and violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Cary First Christian Church, and Good Shepherd United Church of Christ together planned one vigil that begins at 6 p.m.

The vigil will last until 7:30 p.m. and is located at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ at 1050 NW Maynard Road.

“In light of the recent events in Charlottesville and in keeping with our ongoing ministry partnership and collective commitment to racial justice” the groups united for the vigil, officials said on Facebook.

In Fayetteville, Cape Fear Indivisible will hold a vigil at Arsenal Park on Myrover Street from 6 to 8 p.m.