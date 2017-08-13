3 Cary churches holding combined vigil after Charlottesville violence

By Published: Updated:
Elliot Harding
Charlottesville resident Elliot Harding lights a candle as he places flowers and a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Cary churches are planning a combined vigil at one location on Sunday evening after Saturday’s deadly and violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Cary First Christian Church, and Good Shepherd United Church of Christ together planned one vigil that begins at 6 p.m.

The vigil will last until 7:30 p.m. and is located at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ at 1050 NW Maynard Road.

“In light of the recent events in Charlottesville and in keeping with our ongoing ministry partnership and collective commitment to racial justice” the groups united for the vigil, officials said on Facebook.

In Fayetteville, Cape Fear Indivisible will hold a vigil at Arsenal Park on Myrover Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s