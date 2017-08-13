Child ejected, driver trapped after truck hits tree in Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was ejected from a pickup truck and the driver was trapped after a single vehicle crash in Four Oaks on Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Hummingbird Road and Wade Road, according to Capt. Edward Twigg of the Four Oaks Fire Department.

The vehicle was traveling on Hummingbird Road when the driver lost control and veered off striking a tree along Wade Road, Twigg said.

Four people inside the Ford pickup suffered serious injuries and were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

A 12-year-old child was ejected from the pickup truck.

The driver was trapped for about an hour.

The names of those involved were not released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.