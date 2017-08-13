Clayton man drowns at NC beach during trip with family

By Published:

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A 39-year-old man drowned in Caswell Beach just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Caswell Beach Police Captain, Sam Massey, the man was from Clayton. He was visiting the beach with his family.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He was not accounted for about 15 minutes.

He was eventually found near the 600 block of Caswell Beach Road, but was unconscious when he was found.

Bystanders performed CPR on him until EMS arrived.

Once EMS arrived the man was taken to Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Massey said the man was still unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s