NORLINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Sunday afternoon closed southbound lanes Interstate 85 in Warren County for nearly an hour.

The area is in a construction zone that has seen several crashes with road closures over the last few weeks.

The road was closed in Norlina, one mile south of exit 229 (Oine Road), North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said.

Traffic maps also showed back-ups in the northbound lanes.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.