Knee replacement surgery went ‘very smoothly’ for Duke’s Krzyzewski

By Published:
(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone knee replacement surgery.

Team spokesman Cory Walton says the procedure on his right knee was performed Sunday by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at the university’s hospital.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Bolognesi says the surgery went “very smoothly,” and doctors hoped to have the Hall of Fame coach walking later in the day. He’s expected to be released within one to three days to begin a rehabilitation program at Duke.

The surgery led Duke to cancel the exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic that was scheduled to begin this week. Krzyzewski opted for surgery after determining his knee condition “wouldn’t be sustainable” through the season.

Krzyzewski has had both of his knees replaced in the past 17 months, with six total surgeries in that span.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s