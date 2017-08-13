Man arrested after British model says she was kidnapped

LONDON (AP) – A British model who was allegedly abducted in Italy says she understands why people may doubt her story, but insists she was certain she would die during the terrifying ordeal.

Chloe Ayling says she was lured to Milan for a fake photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who threatened to auction her on the dark web.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, 20-year-old Ayling said “I was terrified beyond words. … I thought, ‘I’m not going to get out of here alive.'”

Ayling says she was told she would be killed if she tried to flee.

She was freed after six days when a captor took her to the British consulate. Italian police have arrested a 30-year-old Polish man, Lukasz Herba.

Phil Green of Supermodel Agency says, “I can assure everybody that it was real and very frightening for all concerned.”

Green said Tuesday that Ayling went to Milan in July for a photo shoot that seemed legitimate. He said the person who made the booking had “a website, previous pictures, details of his studio, details of what the shoot was going to be, times, locations, fee – everything.”

But the day after his 20-year-old client was due to return, Green says he received a ransom demand for $300,000.

Ayling was released at Britain’s consulate in Milan on July 17.