More rain possible for Monday & Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —A cold front pushed through central North Carolina late Saturday night and then stalled along the southern part of our state on Sunday. Most areas were cooler with lots of clouds, but not much rain, during the daytime. Heavy rain fell in parts of the Sandhills Saturday night that led to some flooding of roads; and with the front stalled nearby, the main concern for the next couple of days will be the potential for isolated heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 81 after a morning low of 73; and Fayetteville had a high of 89 after a morning low of 74. The normal high this time of year is 89 with a normal low of 69.

That front will be stationary across the southern part of the state on Monday so mainly afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will be around. That stationary front will hang around on Tuesday so a few more, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Monday and a couple degrees higher on Tuesday.

That front will dissipate on Wednesday, but it will stay humid and there will be a chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures will start to go up, as highs are expected to be back to around 90 by Thursday; and highs around 90 will last into the weekend. Friday through Sunday will have a chance of a shower or storm, but the chances will be less than what we had over this past weekend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible, mainly south of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be east-northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk 30 percent

Monday will be cloudy in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing. The high will be 85. Winds will be east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny and hot with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9