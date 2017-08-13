NC college student dies after car he’s riding in crashes

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina University student is dead following a single car accident Thursday night in Forsyth County near High Point.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the accident.

According to family members, 22-year-old Joseph Michael “Joe” Albany Jr. was the passenger in the car. He died from his injuries.

Family members describe him as “a hard worker who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.”

Albany was a graduate of High Point Central High School where he played football all four years, his obituary said.

Albany, who was from High Point, was studying Electrical Engineering at ECU.

His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 4145 Johnson Street in High Point.

Family members say they plan to set a scholarship up in his name.

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report