NC driver dies after crashing into rear of tractor-trailer, officials say

One person was killed in a north Charlotte wreck Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

According to MEDIC, the wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 77 onto Interstate 485 outer.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a minivan crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the ramp. The driver of the minivan died, troopers said. The truck driver was not injured.

The Exit 19 ramp was shut down for several hours following the crash. The ramp reopened around 6 p.m., according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Drivers in the area were asked to take Exit 18 at W.T Harris Boulevard and then turn right to head onto I-485 outer while the investigation was going on, the NCDOT said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

No names have been released.

