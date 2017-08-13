NC police officer injured in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured in a wreck in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on North Graham Street and West Craighead Road. Police said the officer was in a marked patrol car.

The officer and the other driver both received minor injuries.

The crash shut down the road. It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

No other information was released.

