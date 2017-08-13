NC police officer injured in crash

By Published:
WBTV photo of the crash scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured in a wreck in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on North Graham Street and West Craighead Road. Police said the officer was in a marked patrol car.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The officer and the other driver both received minor injuries.

The crash shut down the road. It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s