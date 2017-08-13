NCCU grad who stopped attack at Republican baseball practice welcomes students

Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, North Carolina Central University welcomed home a national hero to help bring in the new freshmen class.

N.C. Central 2007 grad David Bailey helped stop a gunman who opened fire during a Republican congressional baseball practice this past June.

President Trump awarded Bailey’s efforts with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor.

Bailey spoke to the incoming freshmen about all the possibilities which lay ahead of them.

For family and friends in the audience – Sunday’s ceremony is just important to them as it is to the students.

Faculty members pinned each member of the Class of 2021.

Classes start Monday for Central students.

