2 teens burned in Zebulon while trying to burn debris, Wake County sheriff says

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenage boys were burned — one seriously — while clearing tree limbs and debris and setting them on fire Monday, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

According to Harrison, the incident was “a terrible accident.”

The incident occurred at 10772 Patrician Way in Zebulon on Monday when the teens, one 17 years old and the other 16, were cutting tree limbs and debris and then trying to burn it, Harrison said.

The teens first poured diesel on the brush, but were unable to ignite the debris. They then poured gas on the brush, but were still unable to ignite the debris. Then, Harrison said, the teens use a spray can or bottle to spray gas on the debris from about four feet away. The debris ignited and burned the teens.

The 17-year-old, who lives at the Patrician Way address, was seriously burned and has been taken to the UNC Burn Center for treatment. The 16-year-old was treated and released at the scene, Harrison said.