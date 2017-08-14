Badly decomposed body found last week in Lumberton ID’d

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials have identified the badly decomposed body of a man they found in a wooded area Aug. 8, according to a press release from the department Monday.

RELATED: Badly decomposed male body found in Lumberton, homicide investigation underway

According to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, officers found a “decomposed male body” in a wooded area near the end of Leggett Street around 10 p.m. last Tuesday. The death was determined to be a homicide.

The body has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as that of Michael Powell, 36, of the 600 block of Little Street in Lumberton.

Police said that according to the medical examiner’s office, the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.