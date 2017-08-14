Charlottesville vigil to be held in Raleigh Monday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A candlelight vigil will be held in Raleigh Monday night to honor the Charlottesville victims.

People are expected to gather at the Martin Luther King Memorial Gardens at 7:30 p.m. for the vigil being hosted by the North Carolina Piedmont chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Cities across the country held vigils Sunday in support of those killed and injured while protesting a white supremacist march on Saturday in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia.

A vigil was held in Durham Sunday evening where those in attendance sang, held signs and lit candles. Some of those who attended said they were on the front lines of the violence on Saturday in Charlottesville when a 20-year-old man drove his car into a group of protesters. The Durham vigil was hosted by the Indivisible Triangle Daily Call to Action group.

For them, the emotions were still strong. Organizers said the goal was not only to honor the victims, but also fight for racial justice.

According to the NC Piedmont DSA’s Facebook page, the purpose of Monday night’s vigil is to “…stand in solidarity with those martyred and injured among hundreds of fearless counter-protestors to a gathering of violent white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virgina this weekend.”

The group also wants “to show those in our own state who might be emboldened by the events this weekend that racism and bigotry have no place in the Capital City.”

The vigil is expected to run from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event is being held at 1500 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd.