Section of Raleigh’s Wake Forest road closed after crash takes down power lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash that took down power lines has closed a section of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Monday morning, police said.

The crash left low-hanging power lines in the area of Wake Forest Road and Navaho Drive, police said.

Traffic to the area is being diverted and the closure of Wake Forest Road is expected to last through the morning commute. Capital Boulevard is the suggested alternate route for those needing to get somewhere in the area that’s closed down.

The crash, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., knocked out power in the area. CBS North Carolina’s studio and building lost power for about 20 seconds shortly after the crash.

Video from the scene show a white work van on its side leaning against a power pole. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck or if they will be facing charges in the crash.

A replacement power pole arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Officials have not released an estimate on when the repairs will be finished and the road will be reopened.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible Monday morning.