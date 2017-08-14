Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan laid to rest in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier who paid the ultimate price for his country was laid to rest with full military honors Monday in Fayetteville.

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Harris, 25, was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 2.

Dozens of motorcyclists and hundreds of jeep drivers escorted Harris from the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home to the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

Most of the people doing the escorting didn’t know Harris, but wanted to show how much his service and sacrifice means to them.

“Important for us to show respect and honor our fallen brothers and sisters that are fighting the fight and serving their country,” said Donnie Harper, a motorcyclist with Infidels Motorcycle Club, who was part of Harris’ escort.

“They protect our liberties, our rights, regardless of if it’s here in the states or if it’s overseas,” said Bob Sylvester, a veteran who came out to show his support.

“My son is going to Afghanistan next month and I just can’t imagine what the family’s going through,” said Bob’s wife, Jane Sylvester.

“I’ve served six years in the military in the United States Army and once we sign our name on the dotted line we’re all brothers and sisters and one big family,” said Johnny Holland, a veteran who also showed his support at the funeral.

Harris went to high school in Sanford and recently moved with his wife to Carthage. Family says the paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division was outgoing and full of energy. He and another soldier were killed when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy.

Motorcyclists of the Patriot Guard Riders and Infidels Motorcycle Club, along with jeep drivers of Jeepers United escorted Harris to his final resting place. Everyone who paid their respects wants Harris’ family to know what they think of such a man, “He’s a hero,” said Jane Sylvester.

Harris was soon to be a father.

His wife, Brittany Harris is pregnant. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her through this difficult time.