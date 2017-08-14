Man steals car at McDonald’s, crashes in NC town during chase, officials say

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is in jail after deputies say he stole a car and led officers on a chase from South Carolina into North Carolina early Monday.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed and flipped in a park in downtown Tryon.

Jeremy Louis Moss, 32, of Chesnee, South Carolina is charged with larceny reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light.

The victim reported that he left his car running while he went inside the McDonald’s on Hearon Circle in Spartanburg, S.C. to order food around midnight.

A deputy later spotted the stolen car on Highway 176 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, according to an incident report.

The pursuit continued through the South Carolina towns of Inman and Campobello.

A Landrum police officer deployed stop sticks that shredded and separated at least one tire, but that reportedly didn’t stop the suspect.

The pursuit continued across the North Carolina state line and into downtown Tryon where the driver lost control and crashed into a railroad crossing signal. The car went through bushes, hit a light pole and tree and landed upside down, according to the report.

According to photos and the Tryon Fire Department, the wreck was just feet from the Nina Simone statue in the town of Tryon.

A woman and man inside the stolen vehicle were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

Deputies determined that the female passenger had nothing to do with the incident.

The suspect was later identified as Moss, officials said

He’s in the Spartanburg County jail as of Monday morning.