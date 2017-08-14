Mannequins in Triangle store appear to show Nazi salute

Photo contributed to CBS North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A photo taken inside a local Belk store is taking off on social media.

A customer tells CBS North Carolina she took the photo over the weekend inside the Belk at Cary Town Centre.

It appears to show mannequins positioned to resemble a Nazi salute.

Comments on the woman’s Facebook page show this happened at the store at Cary Towne Center over the weekend.

The woman who took the picture said Belk representatives told her that security cameras will be checked to identify the people who re-positioned the mannequins.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Belk for comment, but have not heard back.

