NC DOT considers stop light at ‘dangerous’ Holly Springs intersection

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking a second look at potentially installing a stop light at what some drivers are calling a “dangerous intersection” in Holly Springs.

In just the 10 days the intersection at Main Street and Ralph Stephens Road has been open, there have been at least five accidents and many complaints from drivers.

Police say the accidents were caused by drivers pulling out into the road without stopping at the stop sign.

“Something needs to be done,” said Shelia Stanton of Holly Springs. “It needs to be re-evaluated to make it a safer intersection.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation owns the road, but they authorized the Town of Holly Springs to add more warnings to alert drivers of the stop sign.

Last Friday, the town installed additional traffic measures, which include rumble strips, another message board, reflective beacons and tape to the stop signs and another stop sign on the left of the road.

The town has been pushing NC DOT to put a stop light at the intersection, but state officials say it does not meet the requirements for a light.

“I think something needs to be done about it sooner rather than later before something seriously bad happens,” said Holly Springs driver Alex Cutler.

State officials are now re-evaluating the need for a stop light after receiving a traffic analysis report from the town. They’ll either say yes, no or ask the town for additional data.

“This is just the first week of that traffic pattern and obviously most of the times a change in a traffic pattern takes people time to get used to it,” said Steve Abbott with N.C. DOT. “Usually we like to get more than a week of traffic analysis so we can see what the actual pattern is opposed to just the opening week of the road way, but that’s something they’ll decide once they see the numbers.”

Abbott says the Town of Holly Springs can keep the road as part of the town system, allowing them to install a stop light, but they would be required to take over the maintenance of the road.

State traffic engineers are expected to take a few days to respond to the report.