NC mom faces child abuse charge after bruises found on son

MARION, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman has been arrested after medical officials noticed bruises on a child’s body, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Nichole Prater, 22, was charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officials said that on July 30 she took her 3-year-old son to the hospital for a fever, Fox Carolina reported

When hospital doctors examined the boy and noticed the bruises on his body, they contacted authorities.

Prater is being held at the McDowell County Detention Center.

