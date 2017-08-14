NC pair tried to sell meth to detective, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Two people are behind bars after allegedly trying to sell meth to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Detective.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Nicholas Badgett and Jessica Marie Abernathy as the result of a drug investigation on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington on Friday.

Both have several drug charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver meth.

According to a release, an undercover detective got a phone call from someone wanting to sell meth. The detective arranged a meeting and purchased several grams from the caller for $320, officials said.

Investigators say Badgett showed up with two bags of meth for the detective. He was arrested after that.

The sheriff’s office says Badgett tried swallowing a bag of meth during the arrest and was taken to Lexington Medical Center for observation.

After he was released from the hospital, Badgett was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a total of $35,000 secured bond, and no bond for the parole violation.

Abernathy was placed in jail under a $18,000 secured bond.

