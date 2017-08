GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County couple was arrested Sunday on child neglect charges, officials said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said drug paraphernalia was found at their home near their 4-year-old son.

Caroline Marie Cole, 31, and James Anthony Jones, 38, were arrested on charges of child neglect/abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have been released on bond.