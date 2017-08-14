POLL: Should Confederate symbols such as monuments and flags be removed or preserved?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plan to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee sparked the “Unite the Right” rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia.

There have also been a number of incidents where Confederate statues have been vandalized in our area…CBS North Carolina wants to know: Should Civil War/Confederate symbols like, flags, building names and monuments be removed or preserved?

