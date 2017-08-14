Raleigh police hope to carry drug to curb heroin overdoses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is hoping to provide officers with a new tool that could help them save lives.

Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown is asking Raleigh City Council for $24,000 from the Controlled Substance Tax fund to buy naloxone.

The powerful drug can give someone who overdosed on heroin or other pain killers a second chance. It can block the effects of opioids and reverse the overdose.

“What we do is squirt it up their nose and pray that it’ll work because we’re trying to save a life,” explained Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office received 140 doses in September of 2016.

“Since then we have saved two lives,” Harrison said. “I wouldn’t do it when they had the needles but when they came out with the spray, we were the first agency in the county to go for it,” he added.

According to stats from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, deaths involving heroin in our state jumped up 361 percent since 2011.

Harrison says he would recommend that every law enforcement agency carry it. He ordered 60 more doses this year.

“Eventually I hope I have my whole department having these in their possession,” Harrison said.

From 2015 to the end of this year, Raleigh police project to see a 190 percent increase in heroin overdoses.

They want to join the more than 165 agencies in our state who hope naloxone can help drop that number.

Click here to find a list from the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition of North Carolina agencies who carry naloxone.