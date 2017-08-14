Soldiers killed in Iraq were Fort Bragg paratroopers, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The two U.S. soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq were paratroopers from Fort Bragg and were casualties of a U.S. artillery “mishap,” officials said.

The spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, said an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position “when a mishap occurred.”

He said there is no indication that IS played a role in the deaths. In addition to the two soldiers killed, five others suffered injuries that Manning said were not life-threatening.

Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The soldiers who were killed were identified as Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York and Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas

The spokesman said he could provide no other details because the incident is under investigation.

When the deaths were announced Sunday, the U.S. military said the incident did not involve enemy fire, but provided no other details.