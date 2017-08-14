Teen’s body pulled from NC lake in possible drowning

By Published:
Photo from Sky 3/WBTV

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — Officials recovered the body of a male teenager who reportedly went missing on Mountain Island Lake Monday afternoon.

Crews began searching the water around 4 p.m. near a boat ramp off of Eddie Nichols Drive in Mount Holly.

Officials confirmed they had a call about a possible drowning, but did not give further details.

Officials said just before 6 p.m. that the victim’s body had been recovered.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Multiple units from several fire departments responded to the scene to help search the water.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s