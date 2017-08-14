Teen’s body pulled from NC lake in possible drowning

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — Officials recovered the body of a male teenager who reportedly went missing on Mountain Island Lake Monday afternoon.

Crews began searching the water around 4 p.m. near a boat ramp off of Eddie Nichols Drive in Mount Holly.

Officials confirmed they had a call about a possible drowning, but did not give further details.

Officials said just before 6 p.m. that the victim’s body had been recovered.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Multiple units from several fire departments responded to the scene to help search the water.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.