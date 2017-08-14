Unsettled and muggy to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold front pushed through central North Carolina late Saturday night and then stalled along the southern part of our state on Sunday. As a result, Sunday was a cooler end to the weekend with very little rain. Today this front will stall nearby producing a chance for scattered showers and storms.



This stationary front will hang around on Tuesday, bringing a few more, mainly afternoon and evening, showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Monday and a couple degrees higher on Tuesday.

That front will dissipate on Wednesday, but it will stay humid and there will be a chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures will start to go up, as highs are expected to be back to around the low 90s by Thursday; and highs around 90 will last into the weekend.

Today will have more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and storms developing. The high will be 85. Winds will be east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible before drier weather moves in. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny and hot with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy as the heat and humidity continue. The risk for a shower or storm will hang around too. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

