Woman and man found dead in bullet-riddled vehicle in Harnett County



SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two young adults were found dead after several gunshots were fired into a vehicle in Harnett County on Monday afternoon, officials say.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered after a person found the vehicle and called authorities, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was on a dirt path about 400 feet from Buffalo Lake Road near Twin Ponds Road, deputies said.

The bodies were found in the vehicle’s front seats. No names have been released at this point.

“We can confirm that multiple gunshots were fired at (the) victim’s vehicle. It also appears that both victims sustained gunshot wounds while … inside the vehicle,” Harnett Count Deputy Jeff Huber said in an email.

Harnett County Sheriff Coats said the victims are young adults.

“There are multiple gunshots into the vehicle, still not able to determine the exact cause of death at this time,” Coats said. “We are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.”

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.