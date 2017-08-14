Wrestling legend Ric Flair in hospital; rep asks for prayers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A representative fir wresting legend Ric Flair has made a public plea for prayers after the WWE champion was admitted to a hospital.

Over the weekend, Flair was admitted to the hospital for heart-related issues.

Melinda Morris Zanoni with Legacy Talent tweeted out a message asking for prayers for Flair.

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she said.

On Saturday, she tweeted that the wrestler was in the hospital.

“Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!”

Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and retired after a 36-year career. According to his website, Ric Flair’s robe, his trunks, and the boots he wore at Wrestlemania XXIV, are all on exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington.