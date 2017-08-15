Families in shock after man and woman found shot to death in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two families are searching for answers after a man and woman were found shot to death in a car in Sanford.

The vehicle was on a dirt path about 400 feet from Buffalo Lake Road near Twin Ponds Road, deputies said.

The bodies were found in the vehicle’s front seats.

The pair were later identified as Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, of Brinn Drive in Sanford and Bryant James Rosser, 27, of Sandclay Road in Spring Lake.

“It was a great shock, it’s not something you expect,” said Jason Vann, Kelcie’s father. “You should never have to bury your child. It’s just something that shouldn’t happen.”

Vann says his daughter had just wrapped up dental school and had aspirations of going into the dental field.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Vann. “She touched every person that knew her.”

Bryant Rosser’s family says the 27-year-old will be remembered as someone who would do anything for his family and friends.

Rosser also leaves behind a 7-year-old son.

“He was caring, loyal, inspiring,” said 7-year-old Damien Rosser. “There are a-thousand-words you could say to describe him.”

Now both families are hoping investigators can catch whoever is responsible, saying some answers may help bring them some closure.

“We have to leave it in God’s hands. God will take care of things.,” said Carl Castleberry, Rosser’s grandfather. “Maybe not the way you want it, but God is the answer.”

No arrests have been made but the sheriff’s office is asking the person who found the car to come forward.

The person who found the bodies drove from the scene and asked someone else to call 911. The person who called remained on scene but the other individual left before deputies arrived.

That individual was operating a white in color Chevrolet four door passenger car.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.