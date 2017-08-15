Fayetteville invites residents to Facebook town hall on red light cameras

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville officials are inviting people to take part in a Facebook town hall meeting about five new red light cameras installed in the city.

The meeting will be held on the city’s Facebook page from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, under the events tab.

Residents can also submit questions and comments in advance of the event.

“We hope to convey the rationale behind the implementation of the cameras and the benefits to resident safety,” said Kevin V. Arata, the city’s corporate communications director. “To this end, we will have representatives from the City of Fayetteville Public Services Department (formerly Engineering & Infrastructure), and American Traffic Solutions (ATS), on hand to address questions.”

