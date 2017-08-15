Naked man caught masturbating at Florida beach, deputies say

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 31-year-old man was arrested at Pensacola Beach for masturbating in public, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Gene Eidson III was caught naked in the water behind the giant shell at the Pensacola Beach boardwalk on Quietwater Beach Road early Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a white male, completely nude and masturbating standing up in the water behind the shell. They were also informed that Eidson had noticed several people watching him on the back dock of Capt’n Fun Bar as he looked at them and waved with both hands, swinging his penis around.

When deputies arrived, Eidson was swimming in the water on his back, such that his genitals could clearly be seen from the top of the walking pier. Deputies asked him to get out of the water and put some clothes on, to which he complied. When asked why he was being talked to by law enforcement, he said: “I’m not too sure,” according to authorities.

A witness said that when he went out to the back deck of Capt’n Fun, he clearly noticed Eidson swinging his penis around in a circular motion. He also said he witnessed him masturbating, completely naked, for approximately 15 minutes, deputies reported.

Another witness was out celebrating her birthday at Capt’n Fun when she was on the back deck smoking a cigarette when she observed Eidson swinging his penis around, deputies said. She also observed him kissing another male. The witness said that Eidson noticed her and waved back at her, playing with his penis in a masturbating motion. She then said she notified law enforcement immediately.

Bobby Eidson was transported to Escambia County Jail and given $1,000 bond for two counts of lewd and indecent exposure of sexual organs. He was later released.